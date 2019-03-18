Pennsylvania senators pen bill for adult-use marijuana Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A state senator who co-authored legislation that brought medical marijuana to Pennsylvania has unveiled a proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.

Sen. Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware) and a co-author, Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) circulated their proposal, Senate Bill 350, to colleagues for co-sponsorship on Monday.

Under the bill, anyone 21 and older could use marijuana, and each household could grow up to six marijuana plants at a time for personal use. The proposal also allows home delivery of marijuana.

Using marijuana in public would be prohibited, except in public lounges.

People convicted of marijuana possession or delivery of less than an ounce would have their convictions automatically expunged and their prison sentences commuted. Pending charges would be dismissed.

Small Pennsylvanian farms and businesses would have the opportunity to participate in the new industry. Tier one license holders could grow up to 12 plants at a time, including at their home, while tier two license holders could grow up to 40 plants at a time.

Tier three license holders would be required to have a grow facility but could grow up to 150 plants at a time.

Pennsylvania and local municipalities would oversee the licensing of growers, micro-growers, processers, dispensaries, public lounges, and deliverers.

Leach and Street said legal marijuana could result in $600 million of annual revenue for the state. They said the majority of tax revenue would go toward public education. Districts could use the money to invest in their schools or reduce property taxes.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has said Pennsylvania should consider whether to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.

The Republican leader in the state Senate, Majority Leader Jake Corman, has called Wolf's position "reckless and irresponsible." Corman has said legalized recreational marijuana sends the wrong message to youth and he would do everything in his power to prevent it.