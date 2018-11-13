Pennsylvania shows it offered $4.6B to Amazon over 25 years

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Now that Pennsylvania has been unsuccessful in luring Amazon's second headquarters, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is revealing that it made an offer valued at up to $4.6 billion in taxpayer-paid incentives to the online shopping giant.

Wolf's office on Tuesday released copies of two letters it sent, one to Amazon's office of economic development and one to Amazon CEO Jeffrey Bezos.

All told, the state proposed a performance-based grant program estimated to deliver up to $4.5 billion to Amazon over 25 years. It also offered another $100 million for transportation improvements.

Wolf's administration says the program would have been accessible to other businesses, as well, and would have required legislative approval. Wolf's administration earlier had refused requests for records of financial incentives it offered Amazon, citing an ongoing, competitive process.