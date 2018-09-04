Pennsylvania starts pre-qualifying residents for a Real ID

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Pennsylvanians who want a drivers' license that allows them to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal buildings and military installations can get pre-qualified beginning today.

Pre-qualification allows residents to receive a Real ID when they become available in March. They can apply for the Real ID online and won't have to return to a driver license center.

People who want a Real ID must provide proof of their current address, a Social Security card, and proof of identification, such as a birth certificate or passport.

If you received your first Pennsylvania drivers' license after September 2003, PennDOT may already have your required Real ID documentation on file.

The optional IDs cost $30.

Online: PennDOT Real ID