Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two stolen ATVs in Central Pennsylvania

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported theft of two all-terrain vehicles (ATV) which occurred around 4:00 a.m., December 25.
Police say unknown actor(s) entered the victim’s garage and removed the two ATVs. The first vehicle is a green 2005 Suzuki King Quad 700 and the second was a black and silver 2005 Polaris Hawkeye.
The actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction with the ATV’s.
Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), online, or call the Huntingdon Station at 814-627-3161 and speak to Trooper Yaworski.
