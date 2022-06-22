DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a multi-building fire that began in the early hours of Wednesday in Halifax, Dauphin County. Two homes, a barn-like structure, and four apartment buildings with no occupants or electricity were destroyed.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. conducting a wet down on the first house to see if a re-spark was possible as smoke began to slow down.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Harold says they were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. this morning to the scene. Over 20 fire companies responded to the early morning call.

Officials are calling the fire suspicious and are investigating the cause as none of the homes had electricity and were in the process of being renovated. There are no reported injuries.

Second Street in the borough is back open for morning commuters, the train tracks resume as normal, and the power has been restored to homes in the impacted areas.