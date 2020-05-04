Pennsylvania State Police investigating Altoona burglary

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on the 800 block of Sandbank Road between February 1 and March 7.

The burglar had stolen a piece of the oil furnace, an oil burner gun, a thermostat, a Craftsman’s wood router, a 16-foot aluminum canoe, and a 40-foot extension ladder, police sayd.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Hollidaysburg Station at 814-696-6100 and speak to Trooper Zupon.

