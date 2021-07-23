Pennsylvania State Police investigating tractor theft in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported tractor theft in Greene Township, Franklin County.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night when a dark Ford F250 or F350 drove onto the property and loaded a Kubota BX23 tractor and its attachments into a trailer before driving off.

According to State Police, the tractor and attachments are worth approximately $20,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the state police Chambersburg station at 717-264-5161 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.