Pennsylvania State Police looking for two missing teens

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are asking for public assistance in finding Landon Iaea and Dasani Shields who have both been missing since Monday around 12:30 a.m.

The two were last seen around Thunder Trail, Hamiltonban Township early Monday. Police believe the two may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police say Iaea and Shields are driving a 2001 grey Volvo S-40 with the license plate KXB6936.

Iaea is described as a 15-year-old white male, 5’8, 130 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red Ralph Lauren hoodie, and blue jeans. Shields is described as a 17-year-old black female, 5’5, 135 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, dark grey vans, and a camo backpack.

Anyone with information on Iaea or Shields is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111.