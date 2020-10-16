Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 84-year-old man

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 84-year-old man who is said to be at special risk of harm or injury, and is possibly confused.

Dale Alters was last seen near the 100 block of Huggins Road in Duncannon around 10 a.m. Friday driving a 1996 Maroon-colored GMC Safari minivan with the PA tag DBM-4099, Newport Pennsylvania State Police say.

Police describe Alters as 5’8, 245 pounds, with balding gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt with multi-colored stripes, blue jeans, a red or blue hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP at Newport at 717-567-3110.

