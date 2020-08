CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are asking for public assistance in finding a man who left his home in Elverson Tuesday evening.

Police are looking for Raymond Kehler, 74, who is described as 5’10, 140 pounds, with gray balding hair. He is noted to be driving a 2018 silver Subaru station wagon with the Pennsylvania license plate KTW-7656.

Kehler is believed to be at risk for harm or injury. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Embreeville at 610-486-6280.