Pennsylvania State Police seek horse donations for their mounted patrol unit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday the Pennsylvania State Police sent out a request to local communities seeking out horse donations for their mounted patrol unit.

While the department maintains a stable at the training academy in Hershey, the department relies on donations to complete the 28-horse complement.

In addition to participating in parades, demonstrations, and community events, the PSP horses also conduct searches, maintain crowd control, and security statewide.

According to Pa. State Police, “donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15 and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall.” Also, draft and draft-crosses are preferable, with thoroughbreds and “hot bloods” less desirable.

The horses eligible for donations must also have a quiet disposition and free of serious stable vices.

Following a veterinary examination and a 120-day trial period, PSP will determine if the horses are suitable for the state police department.

Since 2015, nine out of 12 horses donated in the Commonwealth have completed the PSP trial period.

As stated by the state police, donations typically come from horse owners who find the cost of ownership to be a financial strain or those who believe their horses could benefit from the physical and mental activity that comes with working for the Pennsylvania State Police.

To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.