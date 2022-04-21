LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for new information in a September 2021 homicide cold case.

State Police responded to a Bethel Township home on Sept. 10, 2021, and found 35-year-old Zachary Scott Lauderman deceased with two gunshot wounds to his head. Police did not say whether there were any suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information that solves this case. Police are asking for anyone with information on this crime to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.