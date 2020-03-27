Pennsylvania State Police welcome 99 new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 158th graduating cadet class. In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public but there was a live stream of the event on the Academy Facebook page.

“The men and women graduating today join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Gary Carneiro, Jefferson County, New York

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Philip S. Pronick, Dauphin County

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Tristin C. Deneen, Fulton County

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Jacob E. Brown-Schields, Lycoming County

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam D. Roberts, Bradford County

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Tyler A. Birdsall, Northumberland County

For a full list of where all 99 graduates are assigned, visit PA-State-Police-Details.