HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer.

Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities.

Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Thursday, June 9, and will both work and vote remotely.

“I am grateful that my doctors caught this cancer quickly and have worked with me to plan a treatment schedule that will address my medical issues and allow me to serve the people of the 102nd District. I encourage every Pennsylvanian to make sure they schedule regular checkups with their doctors and be aware of screening guidelines so early detection and treatment can be possible. Beth and I would covet your prayers at this time.”

Diamond, who recently ran for Lieutenant Governor, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2014.