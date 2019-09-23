Pennsylvania urges precautions against rare, dangerous virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is alerting residents to the seriousness of a rare but potentially deadly virus transmitted by mosquitoes now confirmed in three counties.

Eastern equine encephalitis has been found in Erie, Carbon and Monroe counties, the departments of Health and Agriculture said.

The virus is carried by birds. Mosquitoes can transmit it to humans, horses, and other birds.

Nate Wardle, a Health Department spokesman, said the confirmed cases were found in pheasants, horses, and a wild turkey.

“We had one human case last year and none in the previous two decades,” Wardle said. “The infection is fatal in 30% percent of human cases, so we are asking people to be cautious.”

The virus is being blamed for two deaths in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut.

Symptoms in humans include a stiff neck, headache, and a lack of energy.

State officials are encouraging people to wear mosquito repellent and to get rid of any standing water around their homes.