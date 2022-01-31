Pennsylvania watershed restoration, protection projects awarded $4.7 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thirteen projects in eight Southcentral Pennsylvania counties, aimed at watershed restoration and protection, have been awarded more than $4.7 million in funding through this year’s Growing Greener grants, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Growing Greener grants are awarded for projects in three categories: watershed restoration and protection; abandoned mine reclamation; and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects. Statewide, this year’s awards exceed $18 million and will fund projects focused on design, construction, education, and outreach.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The funds are distributed to non-profit organizations, watershed groups, and county/municipal governments to address local and regional water quality issues. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects from the award date.

Three other agencies also received funds to distribute for appropriate projects: the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to administer farmland preservation projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for state park renovations and improvements, and the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority for water and sewer system upgrades.

Approved projects include:

Berks

Berks County Conservation District: Little Cacoosing Creek Restoration, $374,128

Fleetwood Borough: Willow Creek Streambank Restoration Phase 1, $145,438

Blair

Altoona Water Authority: Kittanning Run Restoration Plan Assessment, $50,537

Dauphin

Capital Area Greenbelt Association: Spring Creek Ivey Apartments Site Streambank Restoration Project, $230,150

Borough of Penbrook: Penbrook Borough Stormwater Management Basin, $280,000

Franklin

Franklin County Conservation District: West Branch Conococheague Tributary Floodplain Restoration—Design and Permitting, $117,500

Huntingdon

The Trust for Tomorrow: Tuscarora Creek Bank Stabilization Project, $88,510

Lancaster

Little Conestoga Creek Foundation: Little Conestoga Blue-Green Corridor Floodplain Restoration, $2,246,580

Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance: Jackson and River Drive Floodplain Restoration Project, $113,000

Lebanon

South Londonderry Township: Killinger Creek Stream Stabilization and Riparian Forest Buffer, $260,000

North Cornwall Township, Cleona Borough: Quittapahilla Creek Floodplain Restoration, $110,500

York

York County Rail Trail Authority: Oil Creek Floodplain Restoration—Design and Permitting, $135,000

York County Conservation District: West Branch Codorus Creek Stream Restoration Phase 2, $563,365

“Growing Greener is the single largest investment of state funds that goes directly towards addressing critical environmental concerns of the 21st century,” said DEP Southcentral Regional Director Rod Nesmith. “Now in its third decade, DEP’s Growing Greener continues to play an essential role in restoring and protecting the health of streams and rivers in communities across Pennsylvania. The grant program provides necessary funding for a variety of projects focused on creating a cleaner environment for all Pennsylvanians.”

More information on the Growing Greener project can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website.