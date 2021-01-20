Pennsylvanian man sentenced to 127 months for conspiring to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A 37-year-old Midstate man was sentenced to 127 months’ imprisonment on Friday, for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Angel Romeu, of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, will be subject to five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, in addition to his 127 months of imprisonment.

According to authorities, Romeu conspired to distribute over 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Schuylkill County between October 1, 2015, and April 9, 2016.

This sentencing is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and making neighborhoods safer for everyone.