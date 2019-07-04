Pennsylvanians enjoy free fishing on Fourth

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Fourth of July is a time for fireworks, food and, in Pennsylvania, free fishing.

People didn’t need a license to legally fish any stream, creek or river on Thursday, the second of two fish for free days in Pennsylvania.

Bentio Vazquez and his wife Olga have opposite schedules and haven’t had time to renew their fishing licenses this year, but with a free fishing day, they did have time to spend at Lake Redman.

“It was yesterday that they told me at work that today was going to be a free day. I said okay, I guess I’m going fishing,” Vazquez said.