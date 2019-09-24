Pennsylvanians will rally to end immigrant family detention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians from across the state will rally on the Capitol steps to end family detention Tuesday morning.

In August, the Trump administration announced it plans to remove the federal regulations in place to protect immigrant families in order to officially make indefinite family detention a national policy.

Pennsylvanians call on Gov. Tom Wolf to issue an emergency removal order on the Berks County Detention Center to end immigrant family detention in Pennsylvania.

Many groups are expected to attend the rally including, PICC, Make the Road Pennsylvania, CASA, Moms Rising, Cumberland Valley Rising, Tuesdays with Toomey, Pennsylvania Council of Churches, Center of Immigration at Cabrini College, Sunrise Berks, Harrisburg Rising, and Representative Chris Rabb.

The rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the main steps of the Capitol.