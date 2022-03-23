HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — A Perry County judge who pleaded guilty on charges that included inappropriate conduct with minors has been placed on temporary suspension.

According to a release from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, Michael E. Schecterly has been suspended from the Bar of Pennsylvania until further notice, which is effective on April 22, 2022.

Schechterly plead guilty to intimidating a witness and obstructing an investigation of sexual conduct by a state constable back in November of 2021. He faced an investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police that’s shown to his misconduct towards children.

The investigation revealed that Schecterly engaged in misconduct towards minors at his residence, as well as withheld information that denied a victim of sexual assault by a state constable which denied the victim the opportunity to come forward and hindered her reporting of the incident for nearly six years.