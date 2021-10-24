Perry County Bicentennial Celebration celebrates county’s rich history

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Perry County Bicentennial Celebration was held Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, at Lynn Sheaffer Dum Memorial Park in Elliotsburg. There were dozens of vendors and plenty of delicious food options along with several activities for children including hayrides and tree planting by the county’s conservation district.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Organizers of the celebration say it is a great way to celebrate the rich history and tradition of the county.

“As other people have said bicentennial plus one because we had to postpone last year because of events last year, but we are here to try to spread the history. The county spreads a sense of community and tries to bring people together on this historical event,” Alex Beaver, Perry County Mobile History Museum, said.

Two hundred trees were planted to represent the county’s 200 years in existence.