Perry County Bicentennial celebration kickoff, opening reception

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Perry County is turning 200 in 2020 and they’re marking the occasion with a yearlong celebration.

The celebration officially kicks off with an opening reception Friday, February 7. The reception will feature an exhibit that honors Perry County’s historical figures.

Perry County Council of the Arts will host “Perry Portraits,” from February 7 to March 20, in collaboration with the Perry County Bicentennial Committee. The exhibition features six large-scale display panels depicting historical Perry County figures.

The exhibition will also debut “Perry County Vignettes,” videos of oral histories shared by senior citizens and created by Rand Whipple of Box of Light Studio and Newport High School students, through PCCA’s Arts in Education program.

Visitors can learn more about notable people in Perry County history, including Page Boswell, African-American dairy farmer and host of Sunday ice cream socials; Lawrence Hoverter, businessman and philanthropist, who ran a sawmill with major markets that included Bethlehem Steel; John McCaskey, newspaperman and conservationist, who worked to protect Hemlock trees; and Elizabeth Reifsnyder, MD, pioneering doctor and founder of a Shanghai women’s hospital.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, the panels will be incorporated into a mobile museum with Perry County artifacts, historical reenactments and oral history videos, which will tour community events, fairs and carnivals, from April through October 2020.

The opening reception is the official kickoff of Perry County’s Bicentennial celebration. The reception is at the Landis House at 67 North Fourth Street in Newport from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.