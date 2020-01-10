Perry County district judge to resign after months on administrative leave

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A magisterial district judge in Perry County is resigning more than a year after he was placed on paid administrative leave.

District Judge Daniel McGuire sent a letter announcing his resignation to Gov. Tom Wolf. In the letter dated Dec. 30, McGuire said he will retire and resign his commission effective on April 1.

Deputy sheriffs were there when McGuire was removed from his Duncannon office in August 2018, but it is not clear why he was placed on leave.

We’re told the leave was over an administrative matter, but no other details were available.

McGuire was sworn in as a district judge in 2005. He presided over District Court 41-3-03, which includes the Marysville and New Buffalo areas.