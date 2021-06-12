Perry County Emu escapes pen, active search ongoing

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a Facebook update, the owners of the infamous Perry County Emu announced he was let out after his pen was tampered with.

The emu, named Elvis, came into the spotlight after being on the run for over seven months. The Yohn family took in the emu and is in the process of building him a new pen, but was being housed in a garage.

Saturday morning, the family took to social media to ask the public’s help find Elvis to bring him home. Jessica Yohn said her daughter, Hanna, is “devastated.”

Many are voicing their support for the family and that they promise to help the Yohns find Elvis to bring him home.

The post has comments that Elvis has been spotted, and the family has “several people out looking for him.”