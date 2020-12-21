Perry County facing EMS staffing shortage

BLAIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Statewide, emergency medical service providers are facing staffing shortages, but especially in Perry County.

It’s leading to increased response times and sometimes having EMS units sent far outside their typical areas.

Perry County EMS providers are experiencing higher call volumes because of flu season and COVID running rampant. The county only has 8 ambulance services for 46,000 people.

“There is a large shortfall in EMS funding especially with the amount of money it takes to get an ambulance out the door with staffing and training and wear and tear of the vehicle plus all the supplies we use,” said Wes Smith, Blain EMS vice president.

Smith, also the deputy emergency management director for Perry County 911, says in Blain staffing has stayed the same, but elsewhere it’s decreased.

“There’s very few registered EMS in our county which kind of contributes to that as well,” Smith said. “We’re always looking for new people to help us out.”

A post on Facebook from Duncannon EMS details one day recently where crews were dispatched all over the area because other ambulances were out of service or on other calls.

“Someone in need calls 911 and then someone else calls 911 and then someone else calls 911 and now we have a limited amount of resources trying to take all those patients at once,” Smith said.

For volunteers, it requires long training hours and for those who work part time, pay is very low.

“If an agency is out on their own relying on the income of what they get paid for hauling a patient, the pay just isn’t there,” Smith said.

Smith says something needs to be done statewide to correct their funding shortfalls so insurance companies pay them properly and patients aren’t left waiting for help.