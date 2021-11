ICKESBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ickesburg Fire Company announced the passing of Chief 3-1 Matthew Kell on Friday night via Facebook. According to the Facebook post, Kell died in a motor vehicle accident on Friday afternoon.

The post states, “Matt was an invaluable member of the Ickesburg Fire Company for 20 years. We ask that you please pray for the Kell and Ickesburg Fire families during this time of loss.”