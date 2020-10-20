Perry County mail-in ballots sent to voters without prepaid postage

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Some voters in Perry County are receiving mixed messages from their mail-in ballots.

When Pennsylvania expanded mail-in voting last year, the Wolf administration opened its pockets to cover the postage tab.

“Apparently Perry County did not take advantage of the offer from the state to pay for that postage,” said Andy Hoover, director of communications for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

Hoover said the Election Protection Coalition received a photo of a Perry County mail-in ballot that has an area to place a stamp where it’s supposed to be labeled as “pre-paid postage.”

“That’s a poll tax. We did away with those a long time ago. People should not have to pay money, whether it’s 55 cents or $5.50 or $55. They should not be paying money out of pocket,” Hoover said.

With many people voting by mail to avoid exposure to COVID-19, requiring stamps seems counterintuitive.

“So, people are making a conscious choice to not interact with others at the polls — and that’s their choice,” Hoover said.

Luckily, the Postal Service has also made a choice.

“The Postal Service has said that they will deliver mail and absentee ballot without postage. It’s a fundamental right,” Hoover said.

We reached out to the Perry County Board of Elections and commissioners about the issue. They did not immediately respond.