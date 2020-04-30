Perry County man concerned of speeding drivers in neighborhood

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate man says more people are visiting his neighborhood to go hiking which is making his neighborhood more dangerous.

Mike Miller says people are speeding down Idle Road, which has a speed limit of 35. Miller is especially concerned for the kids who live there.

“And as you see as they go down the road here, the road is not wide enough to carry the line because where it narrows they actually come into the other lane to stay on the road and that creates a problem,” he said.

Miller is now putting up ‘slow down’ signs and has called the police.