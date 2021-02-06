Perry County resident celebrates 100th birthday during COVID-19 pandemic

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — A small group of family and friends showed their love and support for Hellen Aughenbaugh of Shermans Dale who celebrated turning 100-years-old on Saturday.

It was a surprise birthday party that included a drive by with fire trucks and other first responders.

Family members say they wanted to make this milestone something special.

“Not too many people see 100 and we thought she deserved this,” Aughenbaugh’s daughter, Shirley Weibley said. “She had ups and downs in her life like everybody else and we thought she needed something special.

Weibley says they would have had a bigger celebrations had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.