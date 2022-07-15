CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman is facing multiple felonies after State Police recovered multiple deceased dogs.

State Police responded to a home in Shermans Dale for a cruelty to animals complaint on July 3. Troopers from the Newport barracks found multiple deceased dogs in the year.

Troopers also reported the residence being covered with feces, fur, and fleas to a degree that the floor was not visible.

Troopers arrested Anita Zeiders, 62, who was charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, six misdemeanors for neglect of animals, and summary charges for neglecting animals of shelter and vet care.

Zeiders was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 29.