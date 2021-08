PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Perry County was killed by her roommate’s dogs.

This happened last week in Miller Township. Police say Rhoda Wagner was watching her roommate’s three pit bulls when they attacked her.

Wagner’s body was later found in the yard and the dogs were running loose. They have since been euthanized.