Perry County’s new water treatment plant eases water shortage concerns

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Water shortage concerns are now down the drain thanks to New Bloomfield’s new water treatment plant in Petty County.

The facility has been 14 years in the making, from land purchase to drilling, testing, and construction. The water plant manager says New Bloomfield has always been on the edge of having just enough water and would ask customers to conserve several times a year.

Those problems have now been washed away.

“This plant now allows the town to expand, we can build more houses, businesses, because we now have the water to support that,” Michael Sheffey, manager and operator of New Bloomfield Water Authority, said. “This is what my whole working career for past 14 years has been about getting more water for new Bloomfield.”

The one drawback? A rate increase in order to pay for the new facility.