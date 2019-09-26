Person exposed to rabid bat in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Health officials say a person was exposed to a rabid bat in Adams County.

The bat was flying around Gettysburg High School around noon Saturday. Officials said someone was exposed and is receiving follow-up treatment.

Anyone concerned about exposure is encouraged to call the Adams County State Health Center, on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 717-334-2112. The state Health Department can be called after hours at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

Anyone with a pet who may have been exposed should contact their veterinarian.

