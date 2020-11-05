Pet Valu food and supplies chain closes U.S. stores

WAYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pet Valu, a Canadian-based pet food and supplies store, is closing its 358 stores and warehouses in Pennsylvania. Reports say the shutdown is caused by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-store liquidation sales are set to begin Thursday, Nov. 5. Pet food and supplies will be marked down significantly, with store fixtures, furniture, and equipment on sale, as well.

According to Pet Valu’s U.S. website, gift cards must be used prior to stores closing. They encourage all customers to use their gift cards by Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

While adoption services are no longer available, the dog wash and grooming services are still available during the Store Closing sale.

The closure will not affect the pet retailer’s locations in Canada.