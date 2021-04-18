Peyton Walker Foundation and UPMC give free heart screenings to Big 33 players

The Peyton Walker Foundation and several health organizations teamed up Sunday to give free heart screenings to Pennsylvania’s Big 33 Football team members.

The Peyton Walker Foundation was created after 19-year-old Peyton Walker died by sudden cardiac arrest in 2013. Her family created the foundation as a way to remember Peyton, and help raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.

A medical team from UPMC conducted free screenings for the players.

The Peyton Walker Foundation has provided over 3500 screenings since they began.