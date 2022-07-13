CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13, Pennsylvania Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) to deliver 36,000 trout fingerlings to the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Cooperative Nursery in Boiling Springs.

This marks one the first significant deliveries of fish to the co-op since the nursery underwent a $100,000 renovation in 2021 funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The renovations included new concrete raceways, new protective netting, and new walkways.

To see a video of the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Cooperative Nursery, click here.

The delivery of fish included 18,000 brown trout, 18,000 rainbow trout, and 360 golden rainbow trout.

The fingerling trout are about three to five inches long and are about one year old. Now that the fingerlings are at the co-op, members will grow the fish until they are 12-14 inches long. The trout will then be released into public water systems throughout the spring, fall, and winter of 2023.

The PFBC stocks more than three million trout every year.

The Yellow Breeches Anglers co-op is one of the top five largest trout producing co-ops in Pennsylvania with approximately 1,400 members.

It is estimated that anglers bring in about $1.5 billion annually across the Commonwealth.