HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that a man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for producing child pornography.

According to a news release, 43-year-old David Serrano-Munoz was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1 to 25 years imprisonment. The sentence also included a 10-year term of supervised release, which will follow the term of imprisonment.

U.S Attorney John C. Guganus said that Serrano-Munoz previously admitted to coercing a minor living in York County to take explicit photos of herself and send those images to him over the internet in 2017.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.