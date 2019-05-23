Local

Phillie Phanatic, Pirate Parrot show acts of kindness to honor Mister Rogers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - What small ways will you make others happy when Pennsylvania celebrates “1-4-3 Day” in honor of Mister Rogers?

If you need some ideas, the Phillie Phanatic and Pirate Parrot, mascots of the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates baseball teams, took part in a video encouraging acts of kindness on Thursday.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a resolution declaring May 23, 2019, 1-4-3 Day in honor of Fred Rogers, best known for his PBS children's show, "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood". 

Pennsylvania launched a website, pa.gov/143-day, that includes a kindness generator, which suggests other simple but impactful ways to brighten someone’s day.

The suggestions include carrying something for someone else, bringing donuts or muffins into work, buying a coworker lunch or a snack, and, giving someone your favorite book.

The website will also include a kindness tracker, which will tally the number of good deeds shared on Twitter using the hashtag #143DayinPA.

Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to share their participation by joining the official Facebook event.

"1-4-3 Day" is named for Mister Rogers' favorite number. Rogers used the numbers 1-4-3 to say "I love you" because each digit reflects the number of letters in each word.

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

Online: https://143day.dced.pa.gov/

