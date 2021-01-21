Phone outages ‘mainly restored’ in areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties, 9-1-1 affected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Phone outages in the areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties have been mainly restored.
A statement from Lumen Technologies read “911 calls made by Pennsylvania residents in most of the areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties are mainly restored. In locations where 911 calls cannot be completed, please follow local guidance from your closest public safety agency for alternate solutions.”
Franklin County Emergency Services reported a major phone outage Wednesday evening which affecting Cumberland, Franklin, Adams, and Perry Counties.
The partial outage is affecting 9-1-1 lines and non-emergency lines. Texts to 9-1-1 are still available in Franklin County and should only be used for emergencies. According to Franklin County Commissioners, “should an emergency occur, residents may TEXT to 9-1-1 or CALL fire, rescue and law enforcement departments directly.” Those numbers can be viewed at the bottom of this article.
Cumberland County has provided alternative phone numbers citizens can call if they need to reach emergency services. Cumberland County residents can call:
- 717-961-9874
- 717-961-9845
- 717-961-9815
- 717-961-9843
- Residents can text 9-1-1.
Additionally, Perry County residents are able to text 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
Franklin County Fire, Rescue and law enforcement numbers:
- Franklin County Sheriff 717-261-3877
- Franklin County Jail 717-264-9513
- Franklin County Adult Probation 717-264-6613
- Franklin County Juvenile Probation 717-261-3122
- Chambersburg Police Department 717-264-4131
- Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg 717-264-5161
- Franklin County Coroner 717-369-3226
- Franklin County Dog Warden 717-762-9794
- Greencastle Police Department 717-597-9506
- Shippensburg Police Department 717-532-7361
- Washington Township Police Department 717-762-1447
- Waynesboro Police Department 717-762-2132
- Mercersburg Police Department 717-328-3116
- PA Fish Commission 717-486-7087
- PA Game Commission 717-603-0061
- Caledonia State Park 717-352-2161
- PSU Mont Alto Campus Security 717-749-6076
- Shippensburg University Security 717-477-1444
- Wilson College Security 717-372-2255
- Michaux State Forest 717-352-2211
- Buchanan Forest Rangers 717-485-3148
- Cowans Gap State Park 717-485-3948
- US Department of Justice 215-446-7866
This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 as more details become available.