Phone outages ‘mainly restored’ in areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties, 9-1-1 affected

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Phone outages in the areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties have been mainly restored.

A statement from Lumen Technologies read “911 calls made by Pennsylvania residents in most of the areas surrounding Adams, Bedford, and Butler Counties are mainly restored. In locations where 911 calls cannot be completed, please follow local guidance from your closest public safety agency for alternate solutions.”

Franklin County Emergency Services reported a major phone outage Wednesday evening which affecting Cumberland, Franklin, Adams, and Perry Counties.

The partial outage is affecting 9-1-1 lines and non-emergency lines. Texts to 9-1-1 are still available in Franklin County and should only be used for emergencies. According to Franklin County Commissioners, “should an emergency occur, residents may TEXT to 9-1-1 or CALL fire, rescue and law enforcement departments directly.” Those numbers can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

Cumberland County has provided alternative phone numbers citizens can call if they need to reach emergency services. Cumberland County residents can call:

717-961-9874

717-961-9845

717-961-9815

717-961-9843

Residents can text 9-1-1.

Additionally, Perry County residents are able to text 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

Franklin County Fire, Rescue and law enforcement numbers:

Franklin County Sheriff 717-261-3877

Franklin County Jail 717-264-9513

Franklin County Adult Probation 717-264-6613

Franklin County Juvenile Probation 717-261-3122

Chambersburg Police Department 717-264-4131

Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg 717-264-5161

Franklin County Coroner 717-369-3226

Franklin County Dog Warden 717-762-9794

Greencastle Police Department 717-597-9506

Shippensburg Police Department 717-532-7361

Washington Township Police Department 717-762-1447

Waynesboro Police Department 717-762-2132

Mercersburg Police Department 717-328-3116

PA Fish Commission 717-486-7087

PA Game Commission 717-603-0061

Caledonia State Park 717-352-2161

PSU Mont Alto Campus Security 717-749-6076

Shippensburg University Security 717-477-1444

Wilson College Security 717-372-2255

Michaux State Forest 717-352-2211

Buchanan Forest Rangers 717-485-3148

Cowans Gap State Park 717-485-3948

US Department of Justice 215-446-7866

This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 as more details become available.