PHOTOS: Chambersburg Police need help finding persons of interest for attempted homicide investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police Department needs help finding persons of interest that may help with an active investigation in an attempted homicide in Chambersburg, Franklin County.

Police say the attempted homicide happened in the 200 block of W. Burkhart Avenue off of South Franklin Street.

Police are looking for persons of interest pictured. They have not named suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131.