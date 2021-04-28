PHOTOS: Gettysburg building all but burned to the ground

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters were called to a Commercial fire on Baltimore Pike in Mt Joy Township behind the outlets just after 2 a.m. according to 911 dispatchers.
Fire crews say they found a barn located near Jacks Cider House mostly burned to the ground. Photos show the spread of fire and the extent of damage to the building.
Officials say the fire has been put out but there is no word if the building was occupied or if there were injuries as a result of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.