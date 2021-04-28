PHOTOS: Gettysburg building all but burned to the ground

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters were called to a Commercial fire on Baltimore Pike in Mt Joy Township behind the outlets just after 2 a.m. according to 911 dispatchers.

Fire crews say they found a barn located near Jacks Cider House mostly burned to the ground. Photos show the spread of fire and the extent of damage to the building.

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

CREDIT – Scanner02 Fire Photography

Officials say the fire has been put out but there is no word if the building was occupied or if there were injuries as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.