Photos show car crash through storage barn in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Photos shared from the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook show a vehicle crashed through a barn around 1:45 a.m. early Monday morning on Sheaffers Valley road in Landisburg, Pa.

Photos show a four-door sedan perched through the wall of a storage barn, which took heavy damage to the surrounding area. Airbags can also be seen deployed within the vehicle.

Courtesy: Landisburg Volunteer Fire Co.

Courtesy: Landisburg Volunteer Fire Co.

Courtesy: Landisburg Volunteer Fire Co.

Courtesy: Landisburg Volunteer Fire Co.

The Landisburg Volunteer Fire Company indicated the driver was later flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials have yet to release the name or condition of those involved.