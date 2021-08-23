PHOTOS: Sinkhole leaves Midstate fast-food restaurant in dire need of a pick-me-up

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may not be the first time you’ve experienced an unsettling feeling after indulging in fast food, but it is for this York County restaurant, whose drive-thru window is in need of a dire pick-me-up.

We’re talking about the Hardee’s at the corner of U.S. 30 and North George Street in York County, which closed after its drive-thru window settled into a nearby sinkhole.

Manchester Township manager Tim James tells abc27 News an existing sinkhole got worse after the area experienced four inches of rain last Wednesday.

Code enforcers soon decided the building was unstable, so they ordered it to close. The township gave the restaurant an emergency permit to stabilize a wall.

The township believes the problem is localized.

A woman who identified herself on social media at the restaurant’s general manager didn’t immediately return a message from abc27 News.