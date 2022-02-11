PHOTOS: Swatara Twp. Police find abandoned guinea pigs in parking lot

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police say one of their officers found a cage and crates of guinea pigs in a parking lot by the Greenbelt on the 1200 block of South 28th Street.

Police say a K9 officer stopped by to give his partner a break just before midnight on Thursday, and when pulling into the parking lot found the cage of six guinea pigs and two milk crates, each containing a guinea pig. If the officer hadn’t found them, the guinea pigs would’ve died in the bitter cold.

They are believed to have been abandoned a short time before the officer discovered them.

Anyone with information on who abandoned the guinea pigs or can find a rescue to take care of them, call Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550.