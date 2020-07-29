PIAA to meet and approve safety guidelines for fall sports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA Board of Governors is expected to approve safety guidelines and protocols for fall sports in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will approve the recommendations from their meeting last week.

“On a motion by Mr. McBain, seconded by Dr. Hauth, it was unanimously voted to recommend to the Board of Directors that fall sports begin as scheduled so long as essential safety guidelines and protocols are adhered to by participants. The Committee recommends that the following general policy statement be added as part of the PIAA Return to Competition Guidelines: Based on currently known information, the Committee believes that STRICT ADHERENCE by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student-athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as

currently scheduled.”

At its meeting of Thursday, July 23, 2020, administrative and other items were discussed by the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). The Executive Staff will give consideration to those items designated as administrative.

Today’s meeting is at 3 p.m. via Zoom.

A full meeting agenda can be found here.

Previously announced, PIAA moves forward with start of the fall sports as scheduled, unless otherwise directed, PIAA update on face mask policy.

