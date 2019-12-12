Pizza shops in Columbia unite after devastating fire

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Vecchia Sicilia Pizza shop in Columbia has stepped up to help raise money for Hurricane Pizza Grill after a fire caused them to shut down.

On the morning of December 8, an electrical fire started in the basement of Hurricane Pizza Grill.

The restaurants owner says the business has insurance, and the employees will be eligible for unemployment while the business rebuilds but most of the employees live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Vecchia Sicilia heard the news and has stepped up to help raise money for Hurricane Pizza. They will be giving a percentage of the sales for two nights to those in need this holiday season at Hurricane Pizza.

The fundraising event will take place on December 16 and 17, and a facebook page was created with more details.

After both owners agreed to help support each other, owner Chris from Hurricane Pizza posted a sign in their digital board to help Vecchia Sicilia back in s small way.

They posted “We are closed but you can order at Vecchia Pizza.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the employees.

It is unknown when the restaurant will reopen.