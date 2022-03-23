(WHTM) — Planned Parenthood and its Central Pennsylvania affiliate have received a record number of donations.

Planned Parenthood received a gift of $275 million from Mackenzie Scott, The ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.

Planned Parenthood Keystone, which represents the Midstate and parts of Northeastern Pennsylvania, received a record $7.5 million.



The organization said the gift comes at a time when several states have restricted access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.