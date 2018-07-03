Plans for new hospital a surprise, officials say

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - "We always try to accommodate anyone developing if they want to talk about what our ordinances are if they're gonna be coming into Hampden Township," said Al Bienstock, Hampden Township Commissioner.

Al Bienstock, the President of the Hampden Township Board of Commissioners, says he went to a meeting with officials from Penn State Health, but was never told the details of their plan.

"There's a misconception among some people that we have the ultimate right to say yes or no," said Bienstock.

Either way, the township may not have a say in the matter.

"If they meet all of the ordinances, by right they have the ability to do it," said Bienstock.

Locals we talked to are welcoming the change.

"It's always good to have extra healthcare, extra hospitals and everything that we have around here," said Timothy Gill, Hampden Township resident.

"We have Highmark coverage cause I worked for them for many years. And they're linked through Hershey and Penn State. We're guaranteed we're gonna have a place close by to go the hospital if we need to," said Patricia Zellers, Perry County resident.

But there are those who are worried.

"My only concern would be,as far as travel would be possibly rerouting traffic. Any delays, I mean it's not like you cant take a road to get around the delays but just the inconvenience of construction," said Shawn Settle, who works in Hampden Township.

Officials say the area is zoned for the kind of traffic that the hospital would not expect. After all, there is already another hospital just down the street.

"It's a PennDOT road. We can pound on their door but it's up to them as to whether to widen the road or do something about it," said Bienstock.

Township officials say the next step is for Penn State Health to submit a formal land development plan, and bring those details to the public.