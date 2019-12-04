Police; 1-year-old overdoses on opioids in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have taken two people into custody after they say a 1-year-old boy overdosed on opioids.

Polic said it happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a residence along the 15000 block of Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township.

Life-saving measures were performed on the child and life-flighted him to the hospital. State police said the 1-year-old tested positive for opioids. He is currently in critical condition.

Police arrested the child’s mother, Amanda Christian, and her roommate Jesse Daugherty.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and said they found several items of drug paraphernalia inside.

Both Christian and Daugherty admitted to being heroin users and having heroin in the house. Police say Christian related she “blacked out” on the night of Dec. 2 from snorting heroin and woke up to the juvenile unresponsive and “blue.”

Christian and Daugherty both face charges of felony endangering the welfare of children, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are each being held at the Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bail.