Police are attempting to identify hit-and-run driver

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are trying to identify two male suspects of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a CVS.

Police say on Monday around 8:00 p.m. two males attempted to back out of a parking stall and struck another vehicle in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy in Hummelstown.

They left without notifying the owner, according to police.

If you have any information on the driver or the vehicle please contact the Hummelstown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900. You can remain anonymous.